DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – With the holiday season upon us, many Americans are planning to hit the road, railways and skies to reach their holiday destinations. AAA is projecting that about 2.2 million people will travel over Thanksgiving weekend alone, making it the fourth most amount of people traveling since the organization began reporting data.

Between finding directions, securing a safe place to stay and getting the lowest prices for your methods of travel, technology can be there to make your travel plans much more bearable. Here are a few platforms that can help make your holiday travel a breeze.

Miami Valley platforms

DAY Flights (Dayton International Airport): Dayton International Airport’s app is meant to help travelers by giving them everything they’ll need to know about their flight and the travel process at their fingertips. On the platform, users can search for flights across the country. While their options are limited compared to other larger airports, they do offer a handful of nonstop flights to some major cities, including Atlanta, New York, Chicago, DC, Detroit, and others. It also offers information about dining, ground transportation, security and parking.

Park-N-Go Dayton Airport: Dayton Airport’s Park-N-Go app is for travelers who want to be proactive. Instead of paying for parking at the airport, users can book a parking “reservation” ahead of time. To do so, travelers must simply download the app, select their dates for travel, and press the “quote” button. The app will then present options for pre-paid valet or pre-paid economy parking, which users can pay for in the app. You can also pay at the airport upon arrival with parking starting at $5 per day in the economy lot, $10 per day for long-term parking, $15 per day for short-term parking and $20 per day in the parking garage.

Greater Dayton RTA app: Traveling locally for the holiday? The Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority has you covered. While the local bus system will have a scaled-back schedule on Thanksgiving day, some buses will still run throughout the area. Instead of running on their typical Thursday schedule, buses will run their Sunday routes. If you know the name of the route you typically take, you can download the RTA Bus Tracker app to view arrivals.

Cincinnati Intl. Airport (CVG) Info + Tracker app: While Dayton International Airport offers a variety of flights to cities across the county, Cincinnati International Airport offers a wider variety of flight options and airlines. The Cincinnati Intl. Airport (CVG) Info + Tracker can help with scheduling and keeping track of those flights, as well as provide dining information, packing checklists, and other useful materials. While the app does cost $1.99 to download, the Google App Store says the app provides the following features:

Comprehensive airport information

Live arrival/departure boards with flight tracker (including map)

Get Travel Offers – Search and compare cheap flights from hundreds of airlines

World Clock: Set up a world clock with your selection of cities

Currency Converter: Live exchange rates and converter, supports currencies from every country

My Trips: Save your hotel trips and rental car trips. Manage all your flight trips, track your flight, web check-in, share trip details

Explore Covington: Find interesting places / topics in and around Covington

Packing checklist: Keep track of things to pack for your next trip

Next flight: Find and book the next available flight from Covington

Emergency Numbers: National emergency numbers

Apps that enhance your travel experience no matter your location

bSafe: Traveling alone this holiday season? Want to keep your friends and family updated on accidents or emergencies? bSafe is an app that uses innovative features to keep you safe, including voice activation, live streaming and automatic recording. The app has functions such as the “follow me” feature, which invites authorized friends or family members to walk with you to a destination. When your “guardians” accept your invitation to go on the journey with you, you will get a notification so that you know who is watching. The “fake call” feature is another one of many useful tools on bSafe that will alert your phone to “call you” to get you out of uncomfortable or threatening situations. To download, click here.

Hopper: If this you’re planning to book a flight soon, the Hopper could you keep a significant amount of money in your pocket by letting you know the least expensive times to book. Hopper website boasts that it helps travelers save up to 40 percent every time they travel. The app works by “predicting future flight and hotel prices with 95% recommendation accuracy and notifies you the instant there’s a deal.” You can even freeze the price if you need more time to plan.

Currently Hopper is predicting that this coming Tuesday, November 30, will be a great time to book travel, with “more deals on travel than any other day in the post-Thanksgiving sales period.”

Airbnb: A popular favorite for travelers looking for a less expensive alternative to hotels, or for those who simply want a more personalized experience, Airbnb offers a variety of options. Airbnb gives travelers the option to rent rooms in a host’s home, or get access an entire space, which may include an apartment condo, townhouse, or an entire house. Prices for each range significantly and spaces are customized according to the owner’s design sense.

Ride sharing – Uber and Lyft: Another necessity when traveling is figuring out how to get from point A to point B. Uber and Lyft are two apps known to help travelers across the country do exactly that. The popular ride-sharing apps gives users the ability to request a ride to their location on demand. Drivers are often locals who have gone through a background check and verification process before being approved to pick up riders. Ride prices are often based on the time and distance of the drive. Drivers are known to take travelers from the airport, to their hotels, to local attractions and much more.

PackPoint: If you’re the type of person who needs to make a list and check it twice before heading out of town, PackPoint can help ensure you won’t remember an item you needed — after you’ve already made it to the next city. PackPoint requests to know what city you plan to visit, what activities you plan to partake in, then formulates a list based on your selections. The app is free to download.