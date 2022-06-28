MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) — Looking for a fireworks show for the upcoming Fourth of July weekend? We’ve compiled a list of fireworks displays in the Miami Valley.

Friday, July 1

Kevin Sonnycalb Memorial Fireworks in Xenia

  • Festival and fireworks
  • Shawnee Park, 591 S. Park Dr., Xenia
  • 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Click here for Facebook page

Saturday, July 2

Star Spangled Heights

  • Parade and fireworks show
  • Thomas A. Cloud Park, 4707 Brandt Pk., Huber Heights
  • 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Click here for information

Waynesville Independence Day Fireworks

  • Celebration and fireworks
  • Waynesville Bicentennial Park, 837 Dayton Rd., Waynesville
  • 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Click here for Facebook page

Sunday, July 3

City of Lebanon Independence Day Celebration

  • Parade and fireworks
  • Colonial Park West, Lebanon
  • 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Click here or information

City of Middletown 4th of July Independence Day Celebration

  • Celebration and fireworks
  • Smith Park, 500 Tytus Ave., Middletown
  • 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.
  • Click here for website

Preble County Historical Society Fireworks Celebration

  • Celebration and fireworks
  • Preble County Historical Society, 7693 Swartsel Rd., Eaton
  • 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.
  • Click here for Facebook page

City of Dayton Lights in Flight Fireworks Festival

  • Festival and fireworks
  • Riverscape MetroPark, 111 E. Monument Ave., Dayton
  • 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Click here for website

Americana Fireworks

  • Fireworks display
  • Centerville High School, 500 E. Franklin St., Centerville
  • 6 p.m. to 10 p,m,
  • Click here for website

City of Vandalia Star-Spangled Celebration

  • Celebration and fireworks
  • Vandalia Recreation Center, 1111 Stonequarry Rd., Vandalia
  • 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Click here for information

City of Greenville Community Fireworks Display

  • Fireworks display
  • Darke County Fairgrounds, 800 Sweitzer St., Greenville
  • 9:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
  • Click here for information

Clark County Fireworks — Buck Creek Boom

  • Fireworks display
  • Ferncliff at the Banks of Buck Creek
  • 10 p.m.
  • Click here for information

Monday, July 4

City of Fairborn July 4 Parade & Fireworks

  • Parade and fireworks
  • Fairborn Community Park, 691 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn
  • 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Click here for Facebook page

City of Piqua 4th Fireworks

  • Festival and fireworks
  • Downtown Piqua
  • 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Click here for website

City of Troy 4th of July Concert & Fireworks

  • Concert and fireworks
  • Treasure Island Park, 409 N. Elm St., Troy
  • 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Click here for information

City of Beavercreek 4th of July Fireworks

  • Parade and fireworks
  • Rotary Park, 2260 Dayton Xenia Rd., Beavercreek
  • 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
  • Click here for information

City of Kettering Fireworks — Go 4th!

  • Celebration and fireworks
  • Delco Park, Delco Park Dr., Kettering
  • 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Click here for information

City of Moraine Star Spangled Boom

  • Celebration and fireworks
  • Wax Park, 3800 Main St., Moraine
  • 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Click here for information

Fireworks in Franklin

  • Parade and fireworks
  • Franklin Community Park, 306 E. 6th St., Franklin
  • 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
  • Click here for information

4th of July Fireworks in Tipp City

  • Fireworks display
  • Kyle Park, Tipp City
  • 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Click here for information

City of Englewood Fireworks Celebration

  • Fireworks display
  • Centennial Park, Union Rd., Englewood
  • 7 p.m.
  • Click here for information

Fireworks show at Day Air Ballpark

  • Post-game fireworks
  • Day Air Ballpark, 220 N. Patterson Blvd., Dayton
  • 7 p.m.
  • Click here for information

Star-Spangled Spectacular — Lima 4th

  • Fireworks display
  • Lima Mall, Lima
  • 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Click here for Facebook page

City of Springboro Fireworks

  • Fireworks display
  • Heatherwoode Golf Club, Springboro
  • 10 p.m.
  • Click here for Facebook page

Sidney Independence Day Fireworks

  • Fireworks display
  • 750 S. 4th Ave. Sidney
  • 10 p.m.
  • Click here for Facebook page

Did we miss something? Email us at newstips@wdtn.com.