MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) — Looking for a fireworks show for the upcoming Fourth of July weekend? We’ve compiled a list of fireworks displays in the Miami Valley.
Friday, July 1
Kevin Sonnycalb Memorial Fireworks in Xenia
- Festival and fireworks
- Shawnee Park, 591 S. Park Dr., Xenia
- 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Click here for Facebook page
Saturday, July 2
Star Spangled Heights
- Parade and fireworks show
- Thomas A. Cloud Park, 4707 Brandt Pk., Huber Heights
- 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Click here for information
Waynesville Independence Day Fireworks
- Celebration and fireworks
- Waynesville Bicentennial Park, 837 Dayton Rd., Waynesville
- 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Click here for Facebook page
Sunday, July 3
City of Lebanon Independence Day Celebration
- Parade and fireworks
- Colonial Park West, Lebanon
- 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Click here or information
City of Middletown 4th of July Independence Day Celebration
- Celebration and fireworks
- Smith Park, 500 Tytus Ave., Middletown
- 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- Click here for website
Preble County Historical Society Fireworks Celebration
- Celebration and fireworks
- Preble County Historical Society, 7693 Swartsel Rd., Eaton
- 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- Click here for Facebook page
City of Dayton Lights in Flight Fireworks Festival
- Festival and fireworks
- Riverscape MetroPark, 111 E. Monument Ave., Dayton
- 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Click here for website
Americana Fireworks
- Fireworks display
- Centerville High School, 500 E. Franklin St., Centerville
- 6 p.m. to 10 p,m,
- Click here for website
City of Vandalia Star-Spangled Celebration
- Celebration and fireworks
- Vandalia Recreation Center, 1111 Stonequarry Rd., Vandalia
- 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Click here for information
City of Greenville Community Fireworks Display
- Fireworks display
- Darke County Fairgrounds, 800 Sweitzer St., Greenville
- 9:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
- Click here for information
Clark County Fireworks — Buck Creek Boom
- Fireworks display
- Ferncliff at the Banks of Buck Creek
- 10 p.m.
- Click here for information
Monday, July 4
City of Fairborn July 4 Parade & Fireworks
- Parade and fireworks
- Fairborn Community Park, 691 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn
- 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Click here for Facebook page
City of Piqua 4th Fireworks
- Festival and fireworks
- Downtown Piqua
- 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Click here for website
City of Troy 4th of July Concert & Fireworks
- Concert and fireworks
- Treasure Island Park, 409 N. Elm St., Troy
- 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Click here for information
City of Beavercreek 4th of July Fireworks
- Parade and fireworks
- Rotary Park, 2260 Dayton Xenia Rd., Beavercreek
- 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
- Click here for information
City of Kettering Fireworks — Go 4th!
- Celebration and fireworks
- Delco Park, Delco Park Dr., Kettering
- 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Click here for information
City of Moraine Star Spangled Boom
- Celebration and fireworks
- Wax Park, 3800 Main St., Moraine
- 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Click here for information
Fireworks in Franklin
- Parade and fireworks
- Franklin Community Park, 306 E. 6th St., Franklin
- 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- Click here for information
4th of July Fireworks in Tipp City
- Fireworks display
- Kyle Park, Tipp City
- 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Click here for information
City of Englewood Fireworks Celebration
- Fireworks display
- Centennial Park, Union Rd., Englewood
- 7 p.m.
- Click here for information
Fireworks show at Day Air Ballpark
- Post-game fireworks
- Day Air Ballpark, 220 N. Patterson Blvd., Dayton
- 7 p.m.
- Click here for information
Star-Spangled Spectacular — Lima 4th
- Fireworks display
- Lima Mall, Lima
- 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Click here for Facebook page
City of Springboro Fireworks
- Fireworks display
- Heatherwoode Golf Club, Springboro
- 10 p.m.
- Click here for Facebook page
Sidney Independence Day Fireworks
- Fireworks display
- 750 S. 4th Ave. Sidney
- 10 p.m.
- Click here for Facebook page
Did we miss something? Email us at newstips@wdtn.com.