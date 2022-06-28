MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) — Looking for a fireworks show for the upcoming Fourth of July weekend? We’ve compiled a list of fireworks displays in the Miami Valley.

Friday, July 1

Kevin Sonnycalb Memorial Fireworks in Xenia

Festival and fireworks

Shawnee Park, 591 S. Park Dr., Xenia

5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Click here for Facebook page

Saturday, July 2

Star Spangled Heights

Parade and fireworks show

Thomas A. Cloud Park, 4707 Brandt Pk., Huber Heights

10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Click here for information

Waynesville Independence Day Fireworks

Celebration and fireworks

Waynesville Bicentennial Park, 837 Dayton Rd., Waynesville

7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Click here for Facebook page

Sunday, July 3

City of Lebanon Independence Day Celebration

Parade and fireworks

Colonial Park West, Lebanon

6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Click here or information

City of Middletown 4th of July Independence Day Celebration

Celebration and fireworks

Smith Park, 500 Tytus Ave., Middletown

4 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Click here for website

Preble County Historical Society Fireworks Celebration

Celebration and fireworks

Preble County Historical Society, 7693 Swartsel Rd., Eaton

4 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Click here for Facebook page

City of Dayton Lights in Flight Fireworks Festival

Festival and fireworks

Riverscape MetroPark, 111 E. Monument Ave., Dayton

5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Click here for website

Americana Fireworks

Fireworks display

Centerville High School, 500 E. Franklin St., Centerville

6 p.m. to 10 p,m,

Click here for website

City of Vandalia Star-Spangled Celebration

Celebration and fireworks

Vandalia Recreation Center, 1111 Stonequarry Rd., Vandalia

7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Click here for information

City of Greenville Community Fireworks Display

Fireworks display

Darke County Fairgrounds, 800 Sweitzer St., Greenville

9:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Click here for information

Clark County Fireworks — Buck Creek Boom

Fireworks display

Ferncliff at the Banks of Buck Creek

10 p.m.

Click here for information

Monday, July 4

City of Fairborn July 4 Parade & Fireworks

Parade and fireworks

Fairborn Community Park, 691 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn

10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Click here for Facebook page

City of Piqua 4th Fireworks

Festival and fireworks

Downtown Piqua

3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Click here for website

City of Troy 4th of July Concert & Fireworks

Concert and fireworks

Treasure Island Park, 409 N. Elm St., Troy

5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Click here for information

City of Beavercreek 4th of July Fireworks

Parade and fireworks

Rotary Park, 2260 Dayton Xenia Rd., Beavercreek

6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Click here for information

City of Kettering Fireworks — Go 4th!

Celebration and fireworks

Delco Park, Delco Park Dr., Kettering

6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Click here for information

City of Moraine Star Spangled Boom

Celebration and fireworks

Wax Park, 3800 Main St., Moraine

6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Click here for information

Fireworks in Franklin

Parade and fireworks

Franklin Community Park, 306 E. 6th St., Franklin

6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Click here for information

4th of July Fireworks in Tipp City

Fireworks display

Kyle Park, Tipp City

7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Click here for information

City of Englewood Fireworks Celebration

Fireworks display

Centennial Park, Union Rd., Englewood

7 p.m.

Click here for information

Fireworks show at Day Air Ballpark

Post-game fireworks

Day Air Ballpark, 220 N. Patterson Blvd., Dayton

7 p.m.

Click here for information

Star-Spangled Spectacular — Lima 4th

Fireworks display

Lima Mall, Lima

8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Click here for Facebook page

City of Springboro Fireworks

Fireworks display

Heatherwoode Golf Club, Springboro

10 p.m.

Click here for Facebook page

Sidney Independence Day Fireworks

Fireworks display

750 S. 4th Ave. Sidney

10 p.m.

Click here for Facebook page

Did we miss something? Email us at newstips@wdtn.com.