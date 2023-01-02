Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Sports betting is officially legal online and in-person in Ohio and more than 700 kiosks are already active.

Regulated by the Ohio Lottery, kiosks face more restrictions than online or brick-and-mortar sportsbooks due to House Bill 29.

Under Ohio law, kiosks are limited to four kinds of wagers: moneyline bets, over-under, spread and parlays. Bettors also cannot wager more than $700 per calendar week across all licensed kiosks in Ohio.

According to the Ohio Lottery, there are currently 17 active locations in Dayton and over 50 in the surrounding area.

Locations in Dayton include:

Fricker’s #119, 1383 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd.

Fricker’s #102, 1818 Woodman Dr.

Clancy’s Tavern, 5514 Burkhardt Rd.

Bargo’s Grill and Tap, 588 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd.

Fricker’s #124, 6834 Miller Ln.

The Palms Lounge and Grill, 4950 Old Barn Rd.

Ned Peppers, 419 E. 5th St.

Wings Bar and Grille, 7902 N. Dixie Dr.

Patterson Pub, 970 Patterson Rd.

Diplomat Lounge, 2766 Wilmington Pike

Little York Tavern and Pizza, 4120 Little York Rd.

Chris Band Box, 3001 E. 3rd St.

Theo’s, 7890 Paragon Rd.

Hank’s Pub and Patio, 2529 Patterson Rd.

Pour Haus, 536 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd.

Red Carpet Tavern, 3301 Wayne Ave.

Geez Grill and Pub, 6061 Far Hills Ave.

Find another location here:

New locations will continue to roll out in the future as licenses are approved by the Ohio Lottery.