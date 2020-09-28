Liquor Control Board finds New Carlisle bar in violation of COVID-19 health, safety rules

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) — The Layne Lounge in New Carlisle was found in violation of Ohio’s health and safety regulations by the Liquor Control Commission, and now faces a 10 day suspension or a $1,000 fine as a result.

Agents went to the Layne Lounge Aug. 8 and cited the business after employees allowed the sale of alcohol after 10 p.m. They were cited a second time when patrons were seen drinking past 11 p.m.

The Liquor Control Commission dismissed the second violation but found that the Layne Lounge did sell alcohol after the 10 p.m. cut off. The commission issued a 10 day suspension beginning at noon Oct. 26 as well as the option to pay a financial forfeiture of $1,000 instead.

RSVP Ultra Lounge in Clayton was also cited by agents for violating health and safety regulations but the commission dismissed both.

