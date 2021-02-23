Liquor Control Board finds Fairborn bar in violation of COVID-19 health, safety rules

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – Top Dog Saloon in Fairborn was found in violation of Ohio’s health and safety regulations by the Liquor Control Commission and now faces a 4-day suspension or a $400 fine.

Agents went to the bar in November of 2020 and cited the business after employees allowed the sale of alcohol after 10 p.m., violating health orders.

The commission issued a 4-day suspension beginning at noon, March 22, 2021, but gave the permit holder the option to pay a $400 fine in place of serving the suspension.

Sheikhs Restaurant and Lounge in Trotwood was also cited by agents in November for “allowing persons to engage in disorderly activities.” The commission dismissed the case.