Link: Dayton Bike Share celebrating soft launch through July 4th weekend

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Link: Dayton Bike Share has redeployed its fleet of green Link bikes after closing in late March for system upgrades. They will now return under a new system in addition to a fleet of electric bicycles dubbed eLink.

The eLink bikes are white in color with green accents to set them apart from the regular green Link bikes. The eLink bikes have to be pedaled to engage the electric motor in the bike that assists riders. They can be ridden anywhere in the system service area, which will be outlined in the Link Dayton app.

“Users can unlock bikes through the Link Dayton app, which we launched in early May and is available for download,” said Bike Miami Valley’s executive director Laura Estandia. “To help celebrate our re-opening during this soft-launch period, we’re offering free 15-minute rides with the code, 15LAUNCH for the Pay-As-You-Go pass until July 4th.” Users can enter the promo code in the “Coupons and Credits” part of the app to receive the discount.

A variety of memberships are available within the app for both the green bikes and the eLink bikes.

Users start and end trips using the app and must use the onboard cables to lock the bikes up at one of 27 designated parking hubs. More e-bikes will roll out the week of July 6 for the official opening of the program.

Anyone with questions may email link@bikemiamivalley.org.