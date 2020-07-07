Link bike share officially reopens in Dayton

Breaking News
DeWine: Masks to be required in 'Level 3' areas, including Montgomery County
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A bike sharing program in Dayton has officially reopened after closing in March for upgrades. Link bike share is now a fully app-based program that includes e-link electric bikes and a COVID-19 response plan.

“The main way they can unlock and return the bikes is through the app. We also added 100 electric bikes to our fleet and the green bikes got a retrofit kick so they could talk to the app. We also replaced the stations with bike racks that people now tie-up to which will make it a lot less expensive to expand and grow our footprint and add more locations,” said Laura Estandia, Executive Director of Bike Miami Valley.

Officials say they’ve developed a COVID-19 response plan based on other bike-share programs that remained open during the entire pandemic.

“Making sure they’re washing their hands after use. If possible bringing a wipe to wipe down the bike, avoiding touching their face. Perhaps wearing gloves,” Estandia said.

Link offers membership and pay-as-you-go rates, both are available on the app.

