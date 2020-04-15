Lines of communication remain open at Wright State despite campus closure

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – The pandemic has closed down colleges and created plenty of questions from faculty and students. Wright State University President Sue Edwards is doing all she can to help them find answers.

“I think in a time when you are isolated physically, you kind of crave an ability to be connected,” she said.

President Edwards is holding open Webex meetings twice a week.

“They’re kind of open forums, town halls, whatever you want to call them. Basically there’s usually about 100 or 130 people in there at any point in time, they can ask me any question they want.”

While some questions can’t be answered, just being able to ask them can be therapeutic.

“It’s very unsettling right now. There is a lot of uncertainty for folks right now and this just gives them an opportunity to say, ‘hey, what’s going on with this’ and ‘what are we doing about it, are we reaching out to students’ and I can say well yes, actually, we are,” Edwards said.

But it’s not just students. The Webex meetings are open to faculty, alumni, business supporters and the community.

“The only way we’re going to get through this is to work together, so that’s why it’s open to everybody because I want to hear everybody’s voices, everybody’s concerns.”

President Edwards is hoping these meetings will help keep faculty and students informed and connected during a very difficult time.