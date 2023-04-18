DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — AES Ohio is celebrating National Lineman Appreciation Day by paying tribute to the hard work, innovation and dedication of America’s electrical lineworkers.

Becoming a fully certified lineworker takes six years of training, and AES wants everyone to join them in honoring those dedicated to their work.

“With this day, we take that time to give a moment to reach out to our linemen to say thank you,” Mary Ann Kabel, director of corporate communications for AES Ohio, said.

“We encourage all our customers and people to appreciate these folks who work year-round in all types of conditions, whether the frigid cold or exhausting heat, to keep the power on.”

The company is also encouraging people to thank lineworkers on social media using the hashtag #ThankALineman.