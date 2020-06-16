Lincoln statue to be moved after nearly a month delay

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Abraham Lincoln statue planned for Dayton VA’s campus will be moved Tuesday, June 16, after being delayed almost a month.

The initial moving day was May 18 but that was pushed back due to rain.

The statue will be moved from artist Mike Major’s studio in Urbana at 11 a.m. to Copp Systems in Dayton. The planned route has been mapped out and the public is invited to watch the caravan throughout its 43 minute trek.

Officials say that that the Lincoln statue will be properly dedicated on the Dayton VA grounds later this year.