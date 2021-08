More clouds than sun is expected today. Areas to the south of I-70 may see a spotty shower. Nice and comfortable temperatures with highs in the 70s.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. Spotty shower south. High 78

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Few showers. Low 64

MONDAY: Scattered showers and storms. Partly to mostly sunny. High 77

Daily chances of showers and storms with highs in the 80s for the week ahead.