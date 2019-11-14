Lima man killed in Auglaize County crash

AUGLAIZE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A Lima man is dead after a crash on SR-501 Thursday afternoon.

Around 12:15 pm, the Wapakoneta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to reports of a two-vehicle crash on SR-501 at Infirmary Road just north of Wapakoneta.

Initial investigation suggests that a 2005 Chevrolet Impala driven by 86-year-old Charles Mayer, of Lima, was headed westbound on Infirmary Road and stopped at a stop sign for SR-501.

He failed to yield the right of way to a 2013 Chrysler Town and Country minivan, which was headed northbound.

The Impala was hit in the driver’s side door by the Chrysler.

Mayer was extricated from the vehicle by the Wapakoneta Fire Department and taken to St. Rita’s Medical Center by Wapakoneta EMS, where he later died.

The driver of the minivan was treated at the scene for non-life threatening injuries.

All occupants were wearing their seatbelts and alcohol is not believed to be a factor.

The crash remains under investigation.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.