Like to drive? Get hired ‘on the spot’ at RTA event

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Greater Dayton RTA is hiring bus drivers at a career fair Thursday, August 26, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. According to a release, they are holding open interviews to immediately fill vacancies at the Goodwill Easter Seals Miami Valley building at 660 S. Main St., Dayton.

RTA said the event will begin at 10 a.m. with a short briefing, where staff will give applicants an overview of the driver positions. Following a short break, interested applicants will then be directed to rooms where they will be interviewed.

Drivers both with and without Commercial Driver’s Licenses (CDL) licenses are encouraged to attend, and no commercial driving experience is necessary. RTA said its training program will provide new hires with the skills needed to succeed on the job as a bus driver.

The starting wage for RTA drivers with a CDL is $16.55 per hour and $14.48 per hour for drivers without a license.

Before attending the career fair, candidates should fill out an online application on the RTA’s career website here. Candidates are also asked to bring a current resume, two forms of identification (including a driver’s license), and to arrive in interview-appropriate attire.

For those not able to attend the career fair, or for more information on open positions, click here