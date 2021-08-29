‘Like a miracle;’ Kettering Health using technology to treat Parkinson’s patients using their phones

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Don Water, 65, from Clayton was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease in 2017. Since then, he says he’s had trouble with doing the things he loves like golfing, fishing and even every day activities.

“Easy stuff like brushing my teeth, shaving, buttoning buttons…I had a hard time with,” said Watern.

He had surgery through Kettering Health and started neuromodulation therapy.

Dr. Mark Hoeprich, neurosurgeon and medical director at Kettering Brain and Spine care explains that this therapy allows doctors to increase or decrease stimulation through electro-contacts that help with the patient’s tremors and symptoms.

Now, Kettering Health is the first in the Dayton area to use Abbott’s Neurosphere™ Virtual Clinic, which allows doctors to control these electro-currents using the patient’s Apple iPhone.

Watern said once he started using the technology, he immediately saw results.

“The second they turned it on, my tremors went away. It was like a miracle,” he said. “Eighty to ninety percent of my symptoms went away and they’re very minimal now…I was amazed”

Dr. Hoeprich says the technology was already in development, but over the last year and a half it’s helped keep patients safe from COVID-19.

“With the pandemic, the timing couldn’t have been better. With masking and limitations on visitors that come with the pandemic, now that’s all [gone]and [patients] can stay in the comfort and security of their home and we can reach out to them in their house,” explained Dr. Hoeprich.