DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Lights in Flight, the annual fireworks show put on by the city of Dayton, is set to take place Monday, July 3.

A viewing area will be set up on Kettering Field, north of downtown Dayton in the McCook Field neighborhood, according to an event release. The fireworks are scheduled to begin at 10 p.m.

Marion’s pizza and soft drinks will be available for purchase near the northeast corner of the field, the release states.

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic beginning at 6 p.m.:

East Helena Street (Riverside to Keowee), will be open to pedestrian traffic

North Bend Blvd. (Helena to Webster)

Riverside Drive (northbound, White Allen to Helena), will be open to pedestrian traffic

Brennan Drive (Helena to Keowee)

Hall Avenue (south of Keowee)

All of Deeds Park Drive

Recreation trails in nearby parks and along river corridors will be also be closed to users by 6 p.m. The Great Miami and Stillwater Rivers will be closed to boaters and paddlers in nearby areas, the release states.

Event updates can be found here.