Lights at Historic Clifton Mill to begin this Friday, guidelines in place for COVID-19

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Four million lights. That’s what visitors can expect to see when visiting Historic Clifton Mill this holiday season. This year’s event marks the 33rd year the iconic restaurant outside of Yellow Springs has put on their notable light display. General Manager Jessica Noes, said with all that’s happened in 2020, it’s especially important to spread some extra joy around Christmas time.

“To me, the legendary lights at Clifton Mill have always brought that extra holiday cheer. Every single year…you’ll hear some of the stories. And especially with a pandemic, seeing 4 million lights go on at one time, to me, automatically brightens your year.”

The displays include Christmas scenery favorites — from a miniature village to reindeer and a Santa collection which features a mask that dates back to the 1800s. Noes added, everyone can still expect to enjoy traditional activities this year, while taking state guidelines and health precautions into account.

“Santa, he works in his workshop every year. So he is socially distanced and he goes up his chimney every 20 minutes and waves at the kids. So he is already socially distant.”

There are a few more noticeable changes visitors can expect to see this year as well.

“We are limiting the number of people on the grounds. So there are going to be lines at the booth to get in. And another big thing that they’re going to see is we’re not going to have any inside dining. It is going to just be an outside concession.”

But even with the guidelines in effect, Noes said she doesn’t plan to let that dampen the Christmas spirit or the friendly competition that comes with it.

“In 2018 we were the Great Christmas Light Fight Champs. This year, and even last year, we are actually in the running again for USA Today’s top 10 best. So please go to our website and check it out.”

All 4 million lights will turn on this Friday at 5 p.m. and will go through December 30. There will be altered hours on Christmas Eve and Christmas and every visitor is expected to wear a mask. People should also be prepared to spend more time in line this year due to the reduced capacity. For more information about pricing, hours and what to expect, click here.