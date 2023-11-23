MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) — Looking for something to do after your Thanksgiving dinner?

Light Up Middletown kicks off its 24th year Nov. 23. The display will be open from 6 to 10 p.m.

Located at 500 Tytus Ave., the drive-through light display offers a pick-your-price admission by cash donation. The display is open in Smith Park through New Year’s Eve.

According to the organization, with the donations received at the gate and the many business sponsors over the years, they have planted dozens of trees, helped with electrical updates and recently working with the City and Middletown Youth Soccer and the Ohio Challenge. The organization has also begun repaving the roads in Smith Park.

Their mission statement on their website says it hopes Light Up Middletown hopes to make the city itself a hub for holiday activity.