Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – Miami Valley Represent! Two Montgomery County law first responder agencies took first place in Light Ohio Blue’s first responder photo challenge.

The photo challenge began on September 11 and ran through September 30. During this time, people could view the photos of first responder vehicles and vote for their favorite in each category.

After nearly 50,000 votes, winners were announced on Tuesday, October 11.

According to Light Ohio Blue both the University of Dayton EMS and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office took first place in the Fire Department category 3 and the Specialty category.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office submitted a photo by Creative Compositions of the Terradyne MPV belonging to the county’s SWAT team.

They will be recognized on Wednesday, October 12 at Hilliard’s First Responder Park. The award ceremony will be held at 11 a.m.

For more information on Light Ohio Blue, visit their website here.