XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – One homeowner has been taking Christmas spirit to another level this past week. Michael Warner has illuminated his home with a beautiful light display that delights viewers and is helping tornado victims at the same time.

Michael Warner’s home features a bright display that includes sparkling trees and a tunnel of lights for guests to walk through over the sidewalk, but that isn’t all. He has also been collecting donations for those affected by the Kentucky tornadoes earlier in December.

Michael Warner said in a post on Facebook that the Grinch himself attended the display nightly from December 16 through 19.

Even if you couldn’t make it out to the display last week, you can still drop donations off until Monday, December 27.

Warner said they are taking donations of all necessities including water, toiletries, non-perishable foods, clothing of all sizes, shoes, toys, pet food, gas cards and other prepaid cards. They are also looking for baby essentials such as diapers, wipes and formula.

To donate, simply drop items in the drop-off box on the front porch of the home at 1324 Berkshire Drive in Xenia.