Lieutenant with Washington Township Fire Department dies of COVID-19 complications

WASHINGTON TWP., Ohio (WDTN) — Lieutenant Jeff Guernsey, of the Washington Township Fire Department, died of complications due to the coronavirus Thursday, Dec. 3.

Guernsey started his career at Washington Township, beginning in 1990 after serving in the U.S. Navy. He is survived by his wife and four children.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire Guernsey family. Their grief is unimaginable and our hearts go out to them,” said Jesse Lightle, the Washington Township administrator.

Washington Township officials said Guernsey was dedicated to his family and his work, never missing one of his children’s games or competitions. He was their most enthusiastic supporter and made sure all their sporting needs were met.

“Washington Township has lost a truly remarkable person. Jeff could make any of us smile. He was never happier than when talking about his family, especially his children and grandchildren. He was an incredible friend and colleague and words can’t express how much we will all miss him,” said Fire Chief Scott Kujawa.

Officials said he was passionate about traveling and loved visiting new places and sharing those experiences with his family.