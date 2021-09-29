SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — Lt. Brian Aller, of the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Springfield Post, died while off-duty Wednesday.

The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office posted a tribute to Aller on Facebook — the lieutenant had worked for the Sheriff’s Office from 1996-97.

“Lt. Aller was a great law enforcement officer and a good friend,” the Sheriff’s Office said in its post. “His contributions to the Clark County and Champaign County communities are immeasurable.”

