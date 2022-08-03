MONTGOMERY, Ohio (WDTN) — Montgomery County parents will have the opportunity to get their driver’s license reinstated during Child Support Awareness Month.

All month long, those who have had their licenses suspended due to non-payment of child support have the opportunity to get it reinstated, according to Montgomery County.

The county said in order to get their license reinstated, they have to pay one month of back support instead of the standard three months. The opportunity is not meant to be considered debt forgiveness, but a way for parents to reengage and help with driving and earning capabilities for the sake of their children.

More than 55,000 children in Montgomery County benefit from Ohio’s child support system each year, said the county.

For assistance, parents can call 937-225-4058 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.