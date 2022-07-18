DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton Police Department wants to implement automatic license plate readers in cruisers and at fixed sites across the city.

According to the City of Dayton website, the use of automated license plate reader technology is on the agenda for Wednesday’s Dayton City Commission meeting.

During the first two weeks of July, City Commission collected public opinions on the use of license plate readers.

Ahead of Wednesday’s City Commission meeting, Dayton Police Chief Kamran Afzal spoke about the use of license plate readers. They would be able to tell officers if a car is involved in a crime, stolen, part of an Amber or Silver Alert, or if someone has a felony warrant.

“I’m not sure why would anybody have an issue with a police officer knowing that there’s a car in front of them — on a camera — that was stolen,” states Chief Afzal, who says on average the city has 950 vehicles stolen every year.

Chief Afzal says they already have access to all of the information a license plate reader would give them, but implementing the automated technology would help with information-overload and simplify the process.

“I’m not looking for any more information that already that we don’t currently have. It just automates it. Right? And it takes maybe some of the human element out,” explains Chief Afzal. “Remember the data captured is license plates. It has no demographics attached to it.”

Some residents are concerned information from the readers will be shared with ICE. The chief says that’s not the case and is working to dispel misinformation.

“Being in law enforcement for 31 years, we’ve never been active with ICE. We don’t share anything with ICE. We haven’t. This police department has been very progressive in this approach, that we want to welcome all citizens,” says Chief Afzal, stressing he’s an immigrant himself.

The chief says some communities welcome the technology.

“For the fixed site, the community will have input into whether they want it in the community or not. I can tell you there’s several communities that want the technology because of some of the reckless driving behavior,” says Chief Afzal.

The city could approve the use of technology, approve it with recommendations, or reject it. How police will move forward all depends on the city’s decision.

The chief says even if the technology is approved, it will have to get the community’s approval for fixed sites. It will then take several months to install the automatic license plate readers.

DPD says it received a grant for the technology.

The City Commission meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on July 20 on the second floor of 101 West 3rd street in Dayton.

For more information and links to relevant documents, visit the City of Dayton website here.