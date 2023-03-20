MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – License plate cameras will soon be used in Miami County after commissioners approved the use of Flock Group Inc. Services.

Our partners at the Miami Valley Today reported Saturday that Miami County Commissioners approved the sheriff’s office to use license plate detection technology and cameras during AMBER Alerts and criminal investigations.

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office will be renting eight police cameras for two years with the Flock software. This will allow the cameras to automatically recognize license plates and includes audio and video detection. It will cost $42,800 for the two years of service.