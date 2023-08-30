DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Calling all wordsmith teens! Get ready to unleash your creativity and potentially win a $3,000 prize in an upcoming library writing contest.

The Washington-Centerville Public Library is putting on the 18th Annual Dottie Yeck Good Life Award Writing Contest.

The contest is modeled after the late Dottie Yeck, who served as a member of the Washington-Centerville Public Library Board of Trustees for 28 years. Yeck lived by the mantra that one is never too young to have an impact on the world.

The contest opens for online entries at 8 a.m. Sept. 5, and runs until 8 p.m. Oct. 3, according to a library release.

Students in grades 7-9 who live or attend school in Montgomery County are eligible to enter.

The library will award $3,000 to the winner, $500 to second place, $350 to third place and $250 to the fourth-place finisher. A cash award will also be given to the winner’s classroom, and honorable mentions will receive a certificate of merit, the release states.

Winners are set to be announced the week of Nov. 6. They will be honored at the Good Life Celebration at Woodbourne Library, 6060 Far Hills Ave., from 7 to 8:15 p.m. on Nov. 30.

The contest’s online submission portal is set to open here on Sept. 5.