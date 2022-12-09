Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — Library for Africa is collecting books at the Trotwood Branch of the Dayton Metro Library.

According to a release, items being collected include gently used or new K-9 early learner books, academic workbooks, all types of school supplies, teacher materials, educational games, water bottles, lunch bags and book bags. The items will be shipped to Liberia, Africa.

A U-Haul truck will be parked in the library parking lot and refreshments will be served in the community room.

Items can be donated on Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

You can also donate online here or on Cashapp at $libraryforafrica.