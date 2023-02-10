DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A library in Centerville is making it easier for parents to work and care for their children at the same time.

“We have seen an increase in working parents utilize the library over the past several years and wanted to offer additional accommodations to meet their needs,” said Liz Fultz, director of Washington-Centerville Public Library.

According to a release, this desk design includes a child-safe section with panels on the walls to keep a young child entertained and in view of the working adult. To meet this need, the Washington-Centerville Public Library has added a family workstation.

The dual-style desk can be found in the Children’s Room at the Woodbourne Library at 6060 Far Hills Avenue, the release said. For more information on the Washington-Centerville Public Library, click here.