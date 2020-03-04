Libraries host after school snack times

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Metro Library said Wednesday it partnering with the Children’s Hunger Alliance to offer free After-School Snack Time at seven Library locations.

Any child age 18 and younger is invited to drop by on weekdays to enjoy a selection of free snacks to combat after-school hunger.

The Library said according to 2017 statistics from the Dayton Foodbank, 93,210 people in Montgomery County struggle with food insecurity, with 26,350 of them being children. While many children receive free or reduced-priced meals at school, they often go without healthy food outside of school hours.

“Providing food to kids who are hungry is so important,” said Mandie Burns, Youth Services Director. “We know that kids can’t attend to other things, like homework, when they are hungry. As a public library, we have the partnerships in place to step in and meet some of the needs we see in our community.”

Snack times will be held Monday through Friday at these Dayton Metro Library locations:

Burkhardt 4680 Burkhardt Ave. 45431 | 3:30-4:00 p.m.

Electra C. Doren 701 Troy St. 45404 | 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Madden Hills 2542 Germantown St. 45417 | 3:30-4:15 p.m.

Main Library 215 E. Third St. 45402 | 4:00-5:00 p.m.

Northwest 2410 Philadelphia Dr. 45406 | 3:30-4:00 p.m.

West Carrollton 300 E. Central Ave. 45449 | 2:15-2:45 p.m.

Westwood 3207 Hoover Ave. 45407 | 3:30-4:30 p.m.

The Library said there are plans to expand the program to 10 eligible Branch Libraries this summer and continue with all 10 locations into the next school year.