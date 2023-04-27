DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Liberty High School and Youth Build Dayton are joining forces to clean up Dayton neighborhoods this week.

This Friday and Saturday, groups will be out cleaning neighborhoods on the west side of Dayton for Global Youth Service Day.

Students say they are looking forward to helping the area look better, but also to helping people who live there.

“There are people in that community who are older, and they can’t really do that for themselves, so we just want to be a helping hand and make the environment look nice,” Laciya Johnson, Liberty High School senior, said. “Cleaning up that area will statistically, hopefully, make it a more peaceful environment and lower depression and anxiety rates.”

The group hopes that they can turn this into an annual event.