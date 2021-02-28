LGBTQ+ organization opens new food pantry and resource center in Northridge

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)- Have a Gay Day’s multi-purpose center is now open in Dayton. They are offering free food, free resources, and more to the LGBTQ+ community, and also the greater Dayton community.

Executive Director of Have a Gay Day, Michael Knote, says the non-profit was started as a Facebook page to raise money and support for the family of Jamey Rodemeyer . Rodemeyer was a teen in New York who became a victim of bullying. After his death, Knote says he wanted to create a safe space for others like Rodemeyer.

Today, Have a Gay Day has officially opened its food pantry. Through appointments, those in need can get food, pet food and other resources like pots and pans or space heaters.

“Everyone should have access to what they need; not just for survival, but for making the best in their day to day lives,” said Knote.

The nonprofit has many local sponsors, and also work with the USDA and the Dayton Foodbank to provide bags of food for families. Knote says he understands the struggle. He was once homeless, but now has bought himself a home in Northridge. Now he is trying to fill a need in hiss community.

“There [are] a lot of resources that should be here that are not…everyone deserves something that isn’t a food desert,” he said.

The multi-purpose space has a library, several meeting spaces, projector screens and speakers and more. Just this week, they hosted their first wedding. They intend to host movie nights, seminars and more once they are able to safely have people gather in the center.

” I am overly excited that we are here and that we are going to have programs and resources that are going to serve the whole community not just small parts of the community,” said Naomi Tellis, resource development lead and board member for Have a Gay Day.

Tellis says that the organization is also emphasizing intersectionality with the Black community. As an African-American woman, she says she is often approached by Black LGBTQ youth who feel uncertain of their place in the world. She is hoping that they will find ways to connect through Have a Gay Day.

“People realize that we’re just people and when they realize that we’re just trying to do good and when they realize that there is no agenda, the agenda is just being treated equally the agenda is actually just making a difference,” said Knote.

Knote says they have a goal of expanding their 2100 square foot multi-purpose center to one day include emergency housing for those in need.

Click here for the Have a Gay Day Facebook page.

Click here for more information about Have a Gay Day.

To make an appointment for free food or resources, call (937)813-1284.