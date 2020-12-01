LGBT clothing exchange service launches in the Miami Valley

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Closet TRANSformation Inc. announced the launch of their LGBT clothing exchange service in the Miami Valley.

The organization said the service will provide a space for transgender and non-binary individuals to exchange and obtain free gender-affirming clothing and accessories.

“Closet TRANSformation’s mission is to aid in building confidence and self-worth for those so often pushed to the fringes of society,” said the company in a statement. “The clothing exchange will be the first of its kind in the Miami Valley, taking inspiration from similar non-profit organizations nationwide.”

The non-profit accepts gently used clothes and accessories, new undergarments, binders, wigs, hangers and monetary donations. Donations are not required to shop.

For more information, visit the organization’s Facebook page. To shop by appointment, call (937) 247-4663.