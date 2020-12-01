LGBT clothing exchange service launches in the Miami Valley

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Closet TRANSformation Inc. announced the launch of their LGBT clothing exchange service in the Miami Valley.

The organization said the service will provide a space for transgender and non-binary individuals to exchange and obtain free gender-affirming clothing and accessories.

“Closet TRANSformation’s mission is to aid in building confidence and self-worth for those so often pushed to the fringes of society,” said the company in a statement. “The clothing exchange will be the first of its kind in the Miami Valley, taking inspiration from similar non-profit organizations nationwide.”

The non-profit accepts gently used clothes and accessories, new undergarments, binders, wigs, hangers and monetary donations. Donations are not required to shop.

For more information, visit the organization’s Facebook page. To shop by appointment, call (937) 247-4663.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Election Results
Electoral Vote Map

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS