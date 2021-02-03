Development company purchases LexisNexis property in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Cleveland-based commercial real estate development company has purchased the LexisNexis office campus in Dayton.

Industrial Commercial Properties LLC (“ICP”) acquired the 391,000-square-foot property in a joint venture with Industrial Realty Group, LLC (“IRG”).

“We plan to position this property as a premier regional office park,” said Stuart Lichter, president and chairman of IRG. “The buildings are highly efficient with large, open floorplans. The park is strategically located, with excellent frontage on two interstates making the location ideal for a corporate headquarters. There is also an opportunity for retail outparcel development,” said Mr. Lichter.

ICP said it has also recently purchased five office buildings in the Miami Valley Research Park in Kettering.