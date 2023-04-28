RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) — People living in the Mad River Local School district will have the chance to vote on a 5.9 mill levy in the May 2, 2023 election.

This is the first time the district has introduced a levy since 2012. Jerry Ellender, the Treasurer and CFO for the school district, said the additional revenue from the levy would help the district offset rising costs, and continue to pay for programs and services for students, and staff salaries.

“The levy will bring in about $1.5 million in new revenue to the district if it passes. That would mean approximately 12 to 15 staff members worth of salary,” Ellender said.

Ellender said staff salaries account for roughly 80% of the district’s budget. Earlier this year, the Board of Education approved a plan to cut spending if the levy fails.

“If we aren’t able to pass the levy for the following school year, we’ll have to make reductions. The board already passed an approved plan to reduce about five certified teaching staff and seven classified staff if we aren’t able to pass the levy,” Ellender explained.

The levy would raise property taxes for homeowners by about $207 for a $100,000 valued home. Ellender said this money is needed to ensure students continue to receive a quality education.

“Looking at some programs within the district that we offer that we might not be able to afford to continue, but we don’t want to do any of those things. We don’t want to have to cut back our educational programs or offerings for our students,” Ellender said.