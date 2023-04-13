DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A new levy on next month’s ballot could increase funding for Xenia schools.

The Xenia school district held an informational event tonight to let the community know what the levy is and how it supports the schools in the area.

District officials discussed why the levy is so important for the operational funds for the community’s schools, explaining that these funds are critical for different school programs and activities for students to participate in.

“We have a lot of excellent programs going on right now,” Joshua Day, Xenia community school board president, said. “We have a pretty new Air Force ROTC program that has got a lot of students that have started to participate…Our athletic programs, our really great theater and arts groups.”

Day said these operational funds are about 10 percent of the district’s budget, and without it they will have to make some changes to keep a balanced budget in the schools.