Levitt Pavilion to announce 2021 Eichelberger Concert Season in May

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Levitt Pavilion Dayton will announce its 2021 Eichelberger Concert Season of 40 free concerts on May 20.

The announcement will be made on Facebook and YouTube at 6:30 p.m. Safety guidelines will also be outlined.

“We are looking forward to getting back to live concerts on the lawn!” said Lisa Wagner, Executive Director. “We have been overwhelmed by the community’s support especially as we navigated this past year.”

The 2021 Eichelberger Concert Season will run from June 12 to September 18 with concerts every Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m.

Additionally, the Levitt Pavilion will hold an online silent auction to help fund the 2021 season. The auction will open for online bidding on May 13.

For more information, visit www.LevittDayton.org.