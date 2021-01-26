Levitt Pavilion ‘optimistic’ live concerts will return to lawn in summer 2021

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Levitt Pavilion is optimistic that live concerts will resume in 2021.

The venue said concerts will be held at the Levitt lawn in the summer once they are able to open to the public again.

“As we monitor and continue to receive advice and guidance from public health officials we are very optimistic that live in-person concerts will return to the Levitt lawn in the summer of 2021,” said Levitt Pavillion.

The venue will have more information on dates, concerts and safety guidelines in the future.

For more information, visit www.levittdayton.org.