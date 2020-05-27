Levitt Pavilion hopeful about resuming free summer concerts

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Levitt Pavilion will not be opening to the public for its free concerts just yet, the venue is holding out and is optimistic it will happen later this summer.

Whenever its first concert does occur, the venue will have safety precautions and guidelines in place to keep its volunteers, staff and audiences as safe as possible.

Those interested can support the venue through donations here.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

LATEST STORIES ON CORONAVIRUS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS