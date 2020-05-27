Levitt Pavilion hopeful about resuming free summer concerts

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Levitt Pavilion will not be opening to the public for its free concerts just yet, the venue is holding out and is optimistic it will happen later this summer.
Whenever its first concert does occur, the venue will have safety precautions and guidelines in place to keep its volunteers, staff and audiences as safe as possible.
Those interested can support the venue through donations here.
