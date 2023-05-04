DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Friends of Levitt Pavilion Dayton has announced the 2023 Eichelberger concert season.

The lineup of 45 free concerts begins June 1 with audience favorite The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band, according to a release.

This season, the Projects Unlimited Gem Series will feature 15 local artists and bands as openers.

All concerts in the 2023 Eichelberger Concert Season begin at 7 p.m. and are free and open to the public. On June 17, the Levitt Dayton is hosting a Juneteenth concert with opening ceremonies from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

“We love hearing that so many people are excited to reconnect through our free live music series this summer,” Lisa Wagner, Executive Director for Friends of Levitt Pavilion Dayton, said.

“We hope that they’ll invite their friends and family who have never experienced a Levitt Dayton concert, so that we can continue to grow this incredible community we’ve seen form over the five seasons that the space has been activated.”

Levitt Dayton is located in Dave Hall Plaza in downtown Dayton and features lawn seating.

Audience members can bring in their own lawn chairs and food and beverage, including alcohol, although glass is prohibited. There are also food and beverage vendors on site and lawn chair rental is available for a $5 donation, the release states.

The Levitt Pavilion is located at 134 South Main Street in Dayton. More information about upcoming concerts can be found here.