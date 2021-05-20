Levitt Pavilion announces 2021 concert schedule after pandemic canceled last year’s plans

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Live music will be back on the lawn of Levitt Pavilion this summer. The outdoor venue announced their free summer concert lineup Thursday.

It’s been almost two years since a concert was held at Levitt Pavilion, last year’s season was canceled because of the pandemic.

This year, they’re holding 41 free concerts starting June 12.

“As we were booking and signing those contracts, and ok, this is really going to happen, this is really going to happen, and now we get to announce,” Levitt Pavilion Director of Outreach and Community Engagement Madeline Hart said.

Some of the performers in the lineup said they are looking forward to performing, as many have gone without venues to play their music for months.

“I don’t think we’ve even played a show this year,” Billy Swayne with local band Neo American Pioneers said.

Neo American Pioneers will be playing August 13.

“I think it’s been especially hard on my mucisian friends and people that, kind of, the live show and that connection with the audience is part of their life and everything,” Swayne said.

Levitt Pavilion officials said this season will also include a Juneteenth celebration and a wider array of genres.

“We really wanted to be representative of our community by who is on our stage and the genres that are on our stage,” Hart said.

Dayton hip-hop artist K. Carter performs Septemeber 9. He said it’s an honor to be one of the artists on the Levitt stage in their season back from the pandemic.

“I love this city, and I love everything about this city, so the fact that the Levitt is trying to do something and bring people back, it makes me want to do nothing more than be a part of it, that’s why I’m honored to be a part of this,” K. Carter said.

While the state’s COVID-19 restrictions lift before the season begins, Levitt Pavillion will still reserve a few social distanced circles on the back lawn for those who wish to be spaced out.

For the full concert schedule, click here.