HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – You can mail your letter to Santa, and earn the chance to win a $25 gift card at the Huber Heights Fire Division Station 22.

The Fire Department posted on Facebook that this event will be open until 2 pm on Monday, December 20. Simply drop a letter in the box at Station 22, take a picture, then post it in the comments on the department’s post here.

You can find the mailbox at 7008 Brant Pike in Huber Heights.

The department will run a drawing to choose the four winners after submissions close on December 20.