FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – Children can now easily mail letters to Santa, and even get a letter back, the city of Fairborn said on Tuesday.

The cheerful red box, labeled ‘North Pole Mail,’ stands outside the Fairborn Library, the city said on Facebook. Children can drop off letters to Santa and, so long as they were mailed on time, get a letter back in return.

The mailbox is located outside the library at 1 East Main Street in downtown Fairborn. The last day to mail your letter is December 20.