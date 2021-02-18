Letter carriers need your help when snow falls

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — With the snow the Miami Valley has seen this week, postal officials are asking the public’s help keeping their carriers safe on slippery walkways.

Postal officials are asking for the public’s assistance in keeping mailboxes, steps, and sidewalks clear of snow and ice, so letter carriers are able to provide the safest, most efficient delivery service possible.

USPS said postal employees make every reasonable effort to deliver the mail in many difficult weather conditions, but safety is also important.

The Postal Service is asking customers to help keep their letter carrier safe this winter through the following actions:

Clear enough snow from curbside boxes to allow mail trucks to approach the box, deliver the mail and to drive away from the box without danger of the need for backing

Walkways should be cleared of snow and ice and allow enough traction to avoid slips, trips or falls

Steps should also be kept clear of ice and snow and in good repair so as not to cause injury to the letter carriers or others who visit the customer’s home

Overhangs should be clear and free of snow and ice to avoid injury

The Postal Service said letter carriers will not attempt door delivery when there is a heavy buildup of snow and ice on sidewalks, steps or porches. They are not allowed to get out of their vehicles for curbside boxes blocked by snow and ice buildup. If mailboxes are blocked off and conditions are difficult, letter carriers must always consider safety and accessibility first. Letter carriers are instructed to not deliver to mailboxes and locations which are too hazardous or unsafe to access.

Customers with questions or comments about their mail service can call toll-free 1-800-ASK-USPS (1-800-275-8777).