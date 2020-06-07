Live Now
Less humid with lots of sunshine

Lots of sunshine today with lower humidity. High pressure will stay with us through Monday bringing more dry and warm weather.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and less humid. High 82

Grab your outdoor sun supplies today to protect yourself from the sun.

TONIGHT: Mainly clear and cool. Low 58

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and a little warmer. High 86

Temperatures pop to around 90 on Tuesday. It will be hot and more humid with a slight chance of a shower or storm late in the day. A storm system will push through the area and bring gusty winds on Wednesday as remnants of Cristobal push to our north. Seasonable temperatures are expected for the rest of the week.

