Less humid with lots of sunshine, chance of showers tonight

Lots of sunshine is in the forecast for today with lower humidity. Today we are between weather systems. Sunday there is a chance of showers and storms.
TODAY: Mostly sunny, less humid. High 87
TONIGHT: Increasing clouds, a few showers and storms. Low 67
SUNDAY: Cooler with scattered showers and storms. High 80
A dry start to the week but as temperatures warm mid week to around 90, daily chances of showers and storms returns.
