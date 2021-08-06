‘Lemonade Day’ winners announced

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – The winners of Miami Valley’s very first Lemonade Day, sponsored by River Valley Credit Union, were announced on Friday.

River Valley said winners were chosen from lemonade stands throughout Beavercreek, Huber Heights and Springboro during the Miami Valley Lemonade Day on July 31, 2021.

“This event is one of the most rewarding experiences I’ve had in my professional life,” said Eric Gagliano, Senior Vice President, River Valley Credit Union. “It was amazing to see how much these children learned and watch them put it into action.”

Children from each city were chosen and winners and received a Nintendo Switch. The Inaugural 2021 Miami Valley Lemonade Day City-wide Winners are:

Beavercreek

Best Stand: Zoey’s Lemon Squeeze

Best Tasting (Traditional): Lemon Land, owned by Elijah

Best Tasting (Non-Traditional): Aloha Lemonade, owned by Savanna

Best Stand: 2 Sweet Lemonade, owned by Amiya

Best Tasting: Squeeze the Day, owned by Alaina and Dominic

Best Stand: The Sour Basset, owned by Elinor

“These kids got so creative,” said Jenny Stuart, Regional Sales Supervisor, River Valley Credit Union and Lemonade Day Judge. “Our Best Stand winners each had something a little extra … music, costumes, themed straws and even a photo booth. Our Best Tasting ranged from fresh squeezed, from scratch recipes to non-traditional flavors with mango.”

“Now that we have year-one behind us,” Gagliano stated, “we’re looking to add even more of the Miami Valley for 2022. We plan to even get involved with helping local schools teach entrepreneurship in their curriculum.”