Kids in the Miami Valley are learning how to run their own businesses by hosting lemonade stands. It’s part of a nationwide initiative to get them interested in entrepreneurship.

Whether it’s classic lemon, peach or strawberry, each cup of lemonade served during Lemonade Day is full of lessons about entrepreneurship.

It’s the second year of participation for Justin and Justice Watkins, who were pleased with the traffic to their Lemonade King stand.

Justice said the programs has already had an impact on her life.

“I’ve gotten more confident talking to the customers this year because I’m more used to it now,” she said.

The free Lemonade Day program teaches kids how to start, own and operate their own business, with something as simple as a lemonade stand.

Along with how to start a business, they’re learning about profits and philanthropy, and the importance of paying back their investors.

“I’m going to donate half of [the profits] to charity and then spend the money on me,” laughed Doug’s Amazing Lemonade Stand proprietor Doug Underwood.

“And also give $30 to my dad.”

These young entrepreneurs have some advice for anyone dreaming of starting their own business.

“If you have an idea, you have to go for it because you never know if people will like your idea or not,” said Justin Watkins. “Because if you always think that people won’t like your idea and you never try it, then you’ll never know.”