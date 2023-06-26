DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Graeters has announced its latest bonus flavor for 2023, and it’s perfect for summer.

Lemon Meringue Pie ice cream will be available for a limited time in Graeter’s stores and online beginning on Monday, June 26. This lemon marshmallow ice cream includes crunchy lemon candies and pie crust bits for a fresh summertime taste.

You can also order a “Secret Menu” Lemon Meringue Pie sundae in stores with a white bundt cake, strawberry topping, the special ice cream and marshmallow topping.

This ice cream and sundae are both only available as long as supplies last, so be sure to get it before it’s gone!

You can shop Graeter’s Ice Cream online or find a location near you here.