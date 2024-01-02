TROY, Ohio (WDTN) — Troy’s local Lego resale store will be closed for a few days to prepare for a move.

According to a Facebook post from the storefront, BA Bricks will be closed Jan. 7-15 in order to “get ready for something big.”

Furthermore, from our partners at Miami Valley Today, BA Bricks will be moving this month to a new, larger location on 15 W. Race St., not far from its current home.

“We’re going from 450-square-feet to approximately 1,500-square-feet,” co-owner Brandon Wildermuth said. “It will be quadruple; we’ll have space for parties and everything.”

The first store of its kind in the city of Troy, BA Bricks opened last May after its success as an online retailer.

Store hours are:

Tuesday through Thursday: noon-6 p.m.

Friday and Saturday: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Sunday: noon-4 p.m.