Legionnaires’ diagnosis leads to discovery of Legionella at Fairmont HS

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – The presence of Legionella was found in four locations at Kettering Fairmont High School after an employee was recently diagnosed with Legionnaires’ disease.

The diagnosis prompted the district to hire Solid Blend Water Management Solutions to do a test of all water systems on Monday, at which point the Legionella was found.

School officials told 2 NEWS Wednesday that all water systems campus-wide are being disinfected and the water will be re-tested on Monday to make sure the bacteria has been removed from the building.

A spokesperson for the district says officials are working with Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County as well as the Ohio Department of Health and will follow any directives they receive in order to develop a plan of action moving forward.

Legionella is a type of bacterium found naturally in freshwater environments such as lakes and streams. It can pose a health concern when it grows and spreads.