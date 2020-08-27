Legionella found in Milton Union school

WEST MILTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Legionella is found in another local school district.

Milton Union Schools confirmed Wednesday the positive tests with our media partners at Miami Valley Today Tuesday.

Two water outlets at the Milton Union Schools building tested over the limit for legionella bacteria. District officials said they will disinfect the water system sometime within the next week in time for students’ first day of school on September 8.

Legionella bacteria have also been found in Oakwood, Vandalia-Butler and Northmont school buildings.

Legionnaire’s disease is a severe form of pneumonia caused by Legionella bacteria. The bacteria develops in stagnant water particularly in water systems, water fountains and showers. The bacteria then manifests itself in droplets and aerosolized water, before attacking the lungs of a vulnerable person.

Dan Suffolleto, Director of Information with Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County told 2 NEWS there’s very little a person can do to avoid Legionella bacteria, but being a person with healthy lungs and quitting smoking can help reduce the chances of falling ill.

